0 Bedroom Home in Amissville - $219,900

Who is looking for the cutest get-away bungalow in Rappahannock county? This little bungalow is studio style living with modern touches. The large open concept space is home to the kitchen, living and dining area, as well as a perfect nook for a king size bed. This is tiny house living with a view. The exterior is covered in new hardi plank siding, new metal roof and new windows. There is also a new pressure tank, hot water heater, and well pump. The entry to the home features a trex deck that wraps around 2 sides to take advantage of the creek views. Once entering the home, you will be wowed by the beamed ceilings, the sanded and stained hardwood floors, and the cutest kitchen featuring a refrigerator, 2 burner cooktop, granite countertops, white cabinets and brushed gold hardware. The globe style pendant lighting adds a ton of flair to the space. The bedroom nook features brushed gold sconces flanking the bed for easy reading. The studio style space has plenty of room for a sofa and chairs and bar stools at the island for easy dining. The bathroom will knock your socks off... literally. The tiled shower is very large with beautiful custom tile work, a large rain shower head and a built in nook for shower supplies. The pedestal sink features a towel bar. The sputnik style light gives off plenty of light for getting ready. There are 2 mini split units to heat and cool the interior. This home is close to all the wineries, breweries, hiking and exploring that this beautiful county has to offer. There are 2 lakes in the community and a picnic area. One lake is for fishing and one lake is for swimming. There is also access to the Rappahannock river. Perfect for peaceful living in a rural setting that is still close to shopping and commuting routes back to Nova.