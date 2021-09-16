APPT ONLY, NO DRIVE BYS. Spacious 1+ Bedrooom Loft apartment with porch in the Orlean area on horse farm. Laundry shared with barn (attached). 2 person max occupancy (1BR septic). Indoor pets considered on a case-by-case basis, but no dogs. Utilities (not internet) and yard maintenance included. Tenant responsible for trash removal. 2 full-time cars only; no motorcyles. Absolutely no smokers. Good credit and sufficient income required.
1 Bedroom Home in Marshall - $1,300
