 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Marshall - $1,300

1 Bedroom Home in Marshall - $1,300

1 Bedroom Home in Marshall - $1,300

APPT ONLY, NO DRIVE BYS. Spacious 1+ Bedrooom Loft apartment with porch in the Orlean area on horse farm. Laundry shared with barn (attached). 2 person max occupancy (1BR septic). Indoor pets considered on a case-by-case basis, but no dogs. Utilities (not internet) and yard maintenance included. Tenant responsible for trash removal. 2 full-time cars only; no motorcyles. Absolutely no smokers. Good credit and sufficient income required.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News