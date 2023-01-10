12 education bills to watch in Virginia's 2023 General Assembly

Virginia legislators filed dozens of education bills to be considered in the 2023 session of the General Assembly, which begins Wednesday.

Education has surfaced as a major issue in Virginia politics since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and remains a major issue for Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration.

These are 12 education bills that would result in major ramifications for Virginia schools.

A House bill sponsored by Del. Bobby Orrock, R-Caroline, would require the Virginia Department of Education to create model policies for school divisions to follow regarding rules for the selection and removal of books in public school libraries. Book censorship in public schools was a flashpoint at the end of Virginia’s 2021 gubernatorial race, and continued to be a contentious issue last year.

Legislation from Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, would remove legal requirements for parents who wish to homeschool their children. Current law requires at least one of four qualifications: a high school diploma; teacher certification; provide a child with a program or curriculum; or provide evidence that he or she is able to provide an adequate education.

Another McGuire bill would open local school boards up to litigation from parents who believe that a school board policy change impaired their fundamental right as a parent to make decisions about their child’s education.

A school choice bill filed by Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, and backed by the Youngkin administration would allocate a portion of per-pupil state funding to a savings account for parents to spend on private school tuition or other approved education expenses.

A House Joint resolution from Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, would remove power from the state Board of Education and give it to the state superintendent of public instruction, who is appointed by the governor. The bill would fundamentally change the power structure of public education in Virginia by giving the Youngkin administration and subsequent administrations unilateral control over public education.

Two similar House bills introduced by March and Del. Karen Greenhalgh, R-Virginia Beach, would effectively ban transgender athletes at the K-12 and collegiate levels from competing on teams that align with their gender identities.

Another bill that would affect transgender students, filed by Del. Jason Ballard, R-Giles, would require a court order for K-12 schools to change the name of any student.

A bill from Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, would expand provisions of the Virginia Literacy Act, which passed last year with strong bipartisan support. It requires reading intervention services to young students who are struggling to read, and new provisions would broaden the scope.

A measure from Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, would require the Department of Education to develop sexual harassment prevention training modules concerning Title IX rights and protections, and to make those training modules available for high school students.

Legislation from Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, would require all public K-12 schools to provide at each grade level age-appropriate instruction on mental health.

Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, introduced legislation that would beef up existing rules concerning the procedures that aim to inform school leaders when one of their employees is charged with certain felony offenses, including sex crimes. The proposal follows a Richmond Times-Dispatch discovery in August that a sex offender kept his job at a Fairfax County middle school for 20 months after he was arrested in Chesterfield County on charges of soliciting prostitution from a minor.