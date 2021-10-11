Beautiful end unit townhome in Southridge Townhomes community. This two bedroom/2.5 bath unit has two en suite primary bedrooms. Laundry located on bedroom level for convenience. This lovely home has new professional landscaping, new roof , and new siding. All exterior trim wrapped in vinyl for virtually maintenance free exterior. Additional upgrades include energy saving Smart thermostat and many recently updated appliances. Quartz kitchen countertop is under contract for installation. Windows, light fixtures, gutters with Leaf guards updated in 2020. Relax at the outdoor Community pool. Listen to soothing sounds of songbirds and the nearby fountain while enjoying the privacy of your fenced side and backyard. Relax on chilly nights in front of the wood burning fireplace. Close to Business Route 15, Route 522, and Route 29 for a convenient commute. Close to shopping and healthcare services. High speed Comcast Internet on site if you work or need to school from home. Don't wait. Make this lovely home yours.
2 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $242,000
