Location, location, location! Affordable & Convenient to Town of Culpeper! Country living is easy in this 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom rambler on 1.65 acres! Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac for less traffic. Comes with 2 yr old GE Energy Efficient washer/dryer, built in microwave, refrigerator with front door ice maker, generator hook-up, Honeywell Security System (not hooked up) and electric stove. Check out the family room with bamboo flooring, free standing wood stove and ceiling fan. Kitchen and hall have ceramic tile flooring; bedrooms have laminate hardwood flooring. HVAC has been regularly maintained. Digital water treatment system. Pull down stairs to attic, which has flooring. Under house basement style crawl space, which can be finished for extra rooms, even a man cave! Brand new roof in 2018 with 30 year shingles. New front sidewalk and freshly mulched garden beds. Privacy fencing and shed. Rear deck overlooks the beautifully landscaped open yard and woods with small creek. Special yard attractions include frog pond, hobbit house and fairy garden. Property is manicured with azalea bushes, snowcone bush, mimosa trees, Japanese weeping willows and more! Has 12x20 fenced, gated garden. No HOA. Property in very good condition and being sold "as is". Perfect starter home or even great for those wanting to downsize! Property adjoins 200 acre bison farm and should retain ultimate privacy! Great for those commuters who want to be within 30-45 minutes of Fredericksburg, Warrenton, Orange and Lake Anna.
2 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $255,000
