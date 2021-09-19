 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Haywood - $499,000

Lovely property! Quality built home on approximately 4.1 acres(boundary adjustment in for county approval). Bring horses! Immaculate two bedroom home with partially finished basement. Large great room on main level. LOTS of square footage. Three garage spaces with one being approximately 45 feet deep - plenty of room for an RV. Quality construction with 2x6 walls, crown moulding, wood floors and granite counters.

