2 Bedroom Home in Jeffersonton - $1,200

Looking to share a home? 2 upper level bedrooms with great closets space & full bath for rent, in a lovely tree lined neighborhood just 10 miles from Warrenton or 14 miles to Culpeper shops & dining. Utilities & internet included. Share Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space & large main level living room + upper level laundry. There is a deck which overlooks the treed backyard. Owner does have a dog, so no other pets please.