New to the Market - Beautiful Custom built Country home with attention to detail in the use of quality materials and workmanship. The property consists of (3) adjoining County approved building parcels - to equal 19.463 acres. Tax Map 24-38h, consist of 6.273 acres; 24-38i, consist of 6.273 acres and residence; 24-38j, consist of 6.917 acres. The 1,872 square foot residence with an attached 3 car garage was built in 1989, with an addition in 2003. The residence is sited on an elevated know with pastoral and mountain views. With many updates. Original house was an garage apartment that is upper level kitchen, living area, bedroom and bathroom. Addition that was constructed in 2003 contains open living, dining, kitchen with bedroom and bathroom on lower level. The property is within an easy commute to Culpeper, Madison or Charlottesville.
2 Bedroom Home in Reva - $545,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Local father James Manning died from gunshot wounds while in his house.
A woman’s body was found Thursday by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and a young person at the residence was taken into custody with multi…
Weeks before students are slated to return to in-person learning, the Virginia Department of Health announced that another child under the age of 20 has died from the coronavirus. The death is the first in the Eastern region among children.
Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.
The incident involving two men and two women captured on surveillance camera occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, July 23.
Culpeper County Public Schools announced three new school administrators on Tuesday.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
In light of delta variant and new state and federal guidance, will panel reconsider its policy on face coverings and social distancing?
B. Travis Brown is 2009 graduate of Eastern View High School, running on platform of clean drinking water, affordable fiber internet and tax relief for downtown businesses.
The Evolve Center, another Culpeper-based community service group, co-sponsored Sunday's back-to-school giveaway outside historic African-American schoolhouse in Culpeper County.