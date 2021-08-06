2 Bedroom Home in Reva - $545,000

New to the Market - Beautiful Custom built Country home with attention to detail in the use of quality materials and workmanship. The property consists of (3) adjoining County approved building parcels - to equal 19.463 acres. Tax Map 24-38h, consist of 6.273 acres; 24-38i, consist of 6.273 acres and residence; 24-38j, consist of 6.917 acres. The 1,872 square foot residence with an attached 3 car garage was built in 1989, with an addition in 2003. The residence is sited on an elevated know with pastoral and mountain views. With many updates. Original house was an garage apartment that is upper level kitchen, living area, bedroom and bathroom. Addition that was constructed in 2003 contains open living, dining, kitchen with bedroom and bathroom on lower level. The property is within an easy commute to Culpeper, Madison or Charlottesville.