Wonderful older home in terrific location. This lovely property is situated on 1.8 acre parcel on the DCside with easy access to RTS 29 and I66. Being sold "as is" the main level features a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace, and hardwood floors, large dining room with bay window and hardwoods, library with built-in bookcases and wet bar and hardwoods, large eat-in kitchen which needs updating, glass-enclosed sun room with fireplace, slate/stone floors, laundry room and powder room. Upper level offers primary bedroom with full bath, 2nd bedroom, and office/study which could be 3rd bedroom, plus 2 more full baths. Exterior supports a 2 car detached garage with fixed stairs to attic. Very nice plantings and trees support this nice home. FCHD has no record of septic system All photos were taken when home was furnished and occupied. Home is now totally vacant.
2 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $650,000
