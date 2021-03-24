 Skip to main content
2020 National Recording Registry
2020 National Recording Registry

1. Edison’s “St. Louis tinfoil” recording (1878)

2. “Nikolina” — Hjalmar Peterson (1917) (single)

3. “Smyrneikos Balos” — Marika Papagika (1928) (single)

4. “When the Saints Go Marching In” — Louis Armstrong & his Orchestra (1938) (single)

5. Christmas Eve Broadcast--Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill (December 24,

1941)

6. “The Guiding Light” — Nov. 22, 1945

7. “Odetta Sings Ballads and Blues” — Odetta (1957) (album)

8. “Lord, Keep Me Day by Day” — Albertina Walker and the Caravans (1959) (single)

9. Roger Maris hits his 61st homerun (October 1, 1961)

10. “Aida” — Leontyne Price, et.al. (1962) (album)

11. “Once a Day” — Connie Smith (1964) (single)

12. “Born Under a Bad Sign” — Albert King (1967) (album)

13. “Free to Be…You & Me” — Marlo Thomas and Friends (1972) (album)

14. “The Harder They Come” — Jimmy Cliff (1972) (album)

15. “Lady Marmalade” — Labelle (1974) (single)

16. “Late for the Sky” — Jackson Browne (1974) (album)

17. “Bright Size Life” — Pat Metheny (1976) (album)

18. “The Rainbow Connection” — Kermit the Frog (1979) (single)

19. “Celebration” — Kool & the Gang (1980) (single)

20. “Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs” — Jessye Norman (1983) (album)

21. “Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814” — Janet Jackson (1989) (album)

22. “Partners” — Flaco Jiménez (1992) (album)

23.“Somewhere Over the Rainbow”/”What A Wonderful World” — Israel

Kamakawiwo’ole (1993) (single)

24. “Illmatic” — Nas (1994) (album)

25. “This American Life: The Giant Pool of Money” (May 9, 2008)

