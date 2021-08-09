3 Bedroom Home in Amissville - $400,000

This private 8+ acre lot is conveniently located 18 Minutes from Warrenton with a paved route directly off of 211. Enjoy the large, open back yard while the remainder of this lot is wooded for privacy. The home includes a sunroom off of the back deck overlooking the open back yard, has generous sized rooms, a two car garage, bedrooms on the upper level, a full sized kitchen and dining room, and is topped off with brick hearths and a large lower level to accommodate storage or a workshop.