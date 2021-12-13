3 Bedroom Home in Bealeton - $344,500

Lovingly maintained and better than NEW!!! Entry into Great Room featuring cathedral ceiling, skylight, ceiling fan, hardwood flooring and birck fireplace. (Fireplace Has gas hook-up currently not in use). French doors lead from dining area onto rear deck. Fully equipped kitchen, hardwood flooring and extended countertop work space. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, hall bath also features skylight, Newer washer and dryer. Window blinds through-out and window treatments will convey. 1/2 acre cul-de-sac lot with rear yard fenced, deck and patio for entertaining, and large garden shed. The paved driveway leads into spacious 2 car garage and offers additional parking space. COMCAST is available!!! This home is move in ready and waiting for new family to make their memories!!