Looking for a place to call Home? Well, you've found it!! This Colonial boasts of 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, high ceilings in Living Room/Dining Room/Kitchen; Family room opens to rear deck to fenced back yard. Front porch, 2 car garage all situated on a cul-de-sac lot.
3 Bedroom Home in Bealeton - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
James W. Robinson Jr., 29, and William H. Hawkins, 32, were arrested following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 600-block of Claire Paige Way.
Driver of Mercedes SUV charged with DUI; driver of Ford with trailer charged with failure to yield right of way in crash at Mountain Run Lake Road and U.S. Route 29.
A subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon Data Services seeks land rezoning to build two data centers, 430K-square-feet, operating 24-7 in an agricultural area along Route 3.
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
More than 40 businesses, including Culpeper Wood Preservers north of town and Hampton Inn to the south, slated to be incorporated as part of 136-acre enlargement of town limits occurring no sooner than July 1.
Thyme Market, Copper Fish to close in spring, as flagship eatery expands hours as Thyme In Between, offering traditional menu as well as light fare in the Alley.
Snyder paid $48 million in cash for the Mt. Vernon mansion through an LLC.
Purina and RedRover provided funding to make t the needed project happen.
UPDATE: all people described by police as active participants in the fight were identified within hours of bulletin being posted.
A Hopewell man who dealt crack cocaine to his addicted mother and became what federal authorities described as a large-scale trafficker of heroin and methamphetamine in the Richmond region at 22 years old, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Richmond to more than 15 years in prison.