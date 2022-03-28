3 Bedroom Home in Bealeton - $479,900

Welcome to Country Living, in this beautifully updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths and 2 Half Bath home, on 2 private acres. Home was updated in 2016 to add a large living/family room, with walk out to a 12 x 31 deck and 2nd laundry room (original laundry room still available in basement), half bath and new siding. Kitchen updated in 2021 and includes granite center island with lots of storage, newer stainless steel appliances and wood floors. The lower level has a brick wood fireplace with wood stove insert, half bath and walk out to rear. This is a unique property, with detached 19 x 22 detached garage, currently being used as a man cave/home office. This garage includes a bathroom with shower, 220 electrical hookup and RV hookup and cleanout to a separate septic system. The 3 stall barn includes tack room and hay loft, electrical service and cement floor, with an actual sliding barn door! The 24x22 Run-in-Shed with cement floors with electrical service provides additional covered storage. The 15 x 11 standard shed provides plenty of storage options. The crawl space with cement floors and lighting provides for additional storage. Roof is approximately 8 years old, Hot water heater 2019, HVAC 2018., Well and Pressure pump 2019. A large firepit area provides a great place to hang out and enjoy this wonderful property. The Tree House play equipment convey as is.