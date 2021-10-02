3 Bedroom Home in Bealeton - $499,000

Stunning ranch-style home built in 2017. You will fall in LOVE with this move-in ready home in Mintbrook! Three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, "mother-in-law" suite with full second kitchen and 4,000+ finished sq. ft. This home is clean, bright, well maintained, and offers an abundance of upgrades and storage. Great open floor plan throughout the house. The main level has a beautiful gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The owner's suite has his and her closets with an upgraded ensuite. The lower level includes a Rec. room, family room, an additional room that can be used as a bedroom, a full kitchen with walk-in pantry, a 2nd laundry room, and a full bathroom with a large walk-in shower and double shower head. The lower level also includes a workshop that makes for a great craft room. Beautiful luxury vinyl plank floors throughout the lower level. Wide-well walk up leads to a fully fenced back yard and a screened in porch. Stop and take a peek! You will not be disappointed. Your new home is waiting for you.