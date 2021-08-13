3 Bedroom Home in Boston - $649,000

Property is accessed by easement through a neighboring farm making your everyday drive start and end with a ride through the countryside. This plot of ground has been handed down through many generations and features buildings that are log construction, a family cemetery, original farmstead house, spring house, and a tractor shed. The homesteader in you will be drawn to a mature orchard, berry patch, several water sources and multiple locations for a garden. Everything that is needed for a self sufficient farm. There is a house still standing on the property that is a project of love to become a primary home again, with all original hardware and wood floors throughout the house. New septic is being installed well on site.
