 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Brightwood - $230,000

3 Bedroom Home in Brightwood - $230,000

3 Bedroom Home in Brightwood - $230,000

ENJOY THE CHARM OF YESTERYEAR! Home has had some updates including vinyl siding, some windows, updated kitchen, etc. Front porch and outbuildings. Property offers 3 plus acres located on the outskirts of the village of Brightwood. Conveniently located within minutes to Route 29. Property sold "AS IS"

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert