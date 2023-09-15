Panoramic mountain views!! Enjoy the view of the mountains and rolling fields from the front porch. Rambler style home offers the convenience of main level bedrooms and separate laundry room with tub. Kitchen with ample cabinets and counter space plus bar. Dining area with doors ready to add a private rear deck. Living room and front bedroom windows capture beautiful mountain views. Two car attached garage with additional storage area. Full bath with tub and shower in hall area plus half bath off garage. Private owner's suite with walk-in closet and bath with double vanities, storage cabinet, tub and separate shower. Full walk-out basement with framing, rough-in for bath, and windows providing natural light,--perfect to finish for additional living area. Water conditioner system serviced in May 2023. Heating and air conditioning system replaced by Appleton Campbell in August 2020. Property currently in land use. Equipment building/barn with loft for storage.