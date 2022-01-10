 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $102,800

Clayton home features family room off kitchen with dining area. Formal living room. Master bath with tub. Area carpets over installed carpet may not convey. Tan/green shed, existing window treatments including hardware, refrigerator, and washer/dry do not convey. Sale is subject to Medicaid regulations. Property sold "AS IS." Septic system has failed.

