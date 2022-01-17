3 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $229,000

This is the home you've been looking for! This is one of the rare 3-level townhomes which has a fully-finished walk-out basement, 3-bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a deck, and views that back to woods. Make breakfast in your updated kitchen and have coffee on the porch! Located just inside the Town limits, you're just a short walk to Rockwater Park which boasts trails, a pavilion, splash pad, a climbing boulder, and ninja course. Need some groceries? You're within walking distance of the Weis Shopping Center. This home has all the benefits of convenient Town living and all the comforts of a peaceful home.