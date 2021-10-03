 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $229,900

Great location within minutes to Downtown Culpeper for shopping, dining, Yowell Meadow Park, medical care, and government offices. Kitchen with dining area and ample cabinets and counter space. Lovely hardwood floor in living room. Hall bath with tub and shower with ceramic tile. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. Paved driveway for off street parking. Fence and storage shed. Beautiful shade tree in front yard, mature landscaping, and flower beds. Plumbing replaced with copper pipes. Washer and dryer are negotiable. Owner has Direct TV and Verizon internet services. Property sold "AS IS."

