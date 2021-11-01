3 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $265,000

Wonderful potential in this spacious rambler for new owners to make their own. Bring your good ideas to transform them into your new home. Original owner home of Solid construction offers large rooms and open floor plan. Three flues, carport, stone BBQ in backyard, shed and outbuilding. Fenced back yard area. Paved driveway offers ample parking area. Great access to Culpeper, Warrenton and beyond. Expansive porch wraps on two sides on front of this home. 3 bedrooms with 3 full baths. Large great room with wet bar area, formal living room, kitchen and family room too. Sold in "AS IS" condition. Home does need work and is priced accordingly.