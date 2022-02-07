3 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $289,900

Cozy home w/ partially finished basement just outside of town limits on a quiet street. This Listing also includes 2nd lot , Lot 40B 3 D next door which is .30 acres to make this lot size of .60 acres. Possible Perfect opportunity to build a second home next door or a Large Garage. Home offers Hardwood floors on main level, 3 bedroom, 2 baths, sunroom and screen in side porch. Also eat in kitchen separate dining room and living room w/ wood burning fireplace. Lower Level offer family room, Large storage and laundry room, Bonus room w. closet, with walk out to side yard, Large fenced rear yard. Great opportunity for the right person to build equity.