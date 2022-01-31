3 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $319,900

Convenient location within minutes to shopping, schools, Downtown Culpeper for quaint shops and fine dining. Spacious living room and dining area with sliding glass door leading to rear deck-great for entertaining. Charming split foyer features recent updates to include floors in entry area, kitchen, and baths. Owner's suite bath features new paint, toilet, vanity, porcelain tile and tub. HVAC/Furnace Trane system (with electrostatic filter) approved by Asthma Association installed in 2019 by Able. Verizon FIOS quantum gateway to convey. Partially finished lower level offers space for office/den and family room. Oversized garage with openers and side door leading to back yard.