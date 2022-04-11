3 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $355,000

NO HOA! The big items have been done for you! This lovingly maintained home sits in well-established and welcoming neighborhood. In town convenience provides easy access to shopping, schools, and activities. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor provide a warm and cozy feel. The combination living and dining has plenty of space for everyday living. The refreshed kitchen has quality appliances and sturdy painted cabinets. Don't miss the chance to have your morning coffee or a peaceful evening on the screened porch while enjoying your view of the Blue Ridge Mountains. At the end of the day, head down the hall to three comfortably sized bedrooms and a hall bath boasting a new tub/shower combo. When it's time to entertain, the lower level provides plenty of space for numerous activities. The recreation room is perfect for celebrations, as a game room or you can customize to your needs. This level also has an additional craft/hobby room, full bath, laundry, and utility area. On beautiful days, the fenced yard provides another great space to host gatherings and is pet ready. Conveniently access the backyard with equipment through a large double gate near the walk-through gate. This home is loaded with storage both inside and outside, including a cedar closet downstairs and two sheds. And a bonus - the shed closest to house has power! Key updates - roof and driveway in 2012, HVAC in 2020.