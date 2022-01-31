 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $399,900

This lovely colonial in Lakeview is ready for new owners. Features include: Large corner lot with fenced rear yard; Owner's Suite with luxury bath and walk-in closet; Large upper level loft area; main level office; Open kitchen with bar and breakfast area; 2 car garage, full basement, and much more!

