Adorable 3 bed 2 bath Rancher with a 2-car garage right in the heart of Culpeper! Granite and stainless kitchen. Full unfinished walk out basement with a bathroom rough-in; it's a blank canvas for you to finish to your heart's desire. Two blocks off Main street, easy walking distance to shops and restaurants on Main and Davis Streets. Discover the charm of downtown Culpeper with easy access to Charlottesville, Fredericksburg and Northern Virginia!