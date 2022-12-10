Welcome home! (Please watch the video located with the projector icon.) Nestled within the friendly community of Highpoint of Culpeper is this two-year-old detached home that features luxury vinyl flooring throughout the main level, upgraded lighting fixtures, an open floor living concept, with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and so much more. The upper level offers a private family room/loft space that is very bright, perfect for a second living area or a wonderful home office space. The home has three spacious bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. The backyard is large and fully fenced in, offering a perfect playground for children, running space for animals, or even a large outdoor living area of your own creation. The garage has a 250V 50 amp plug, and a tube to run cables from the garage to the attic. The owners added an upgraded sump pump. Come and see this beautiful home; I promise you won't want to leave.
3 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $420,000
