3 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $472,140

Gorgeous Cape Cod on 6.66 acres overlooking the forests and pastures of Mystic Hill Farm across the road, this property bosts a 3-car detached garage, a three stall barn and a large pasture. Perfect for your horses! So close to Emerald Hill Elementary School, and Culpeper, yet the seclusion of the countryside! Home includes a Whole-House Generac Propane generator Do NOT miss this opportunity to own a piece of paradise!

