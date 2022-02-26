3 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $499,000

New home ready for delivery on 2.8 acres. Quality built with open and flowing floor plan with Split bedrooms. Stainless steel Frigidaire appliance, granite counters, kitchen island with over hang for bar seating. Bathroom sink tops are also granite. Rear Deck with stairs to back yard. Front porch with sidewalk from oversized driveway and parking area. Full walkout basement with great light and rough in plumbing.