MOVE IN NOW!!!! Tucked away Custom home with all the upgrades. Open floor plan with great room opening into dining and kitchen areas. Great Room with valuted ceilings, wood burning fireplace and luxury vinyl flooring .Kitchen has granite countertops, pantry and breakfast bar. 3 bedrooms and 2full baths on main level. Custom baths with ceramic tile through-out. Spacious lower level family room and 3rd full bath. Utility room for storage. Oversize two car garage!! Rear 12 x 14 deck to enjoy total privacy!! Mail level 9' ceilings. COMCAST is available.
3 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $515,000
