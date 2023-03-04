MOVE IN NOW!!!! Tucked away Custom home with all the upgrades. Open floor plan with great room opening into dining and kitchen areas. Great Room with valuted ceilings, wood burning fireplace and luxury vinyl flooring .Kitchen has granite countertops, pantry and breakfast bar. 3 bedrooms and 2full baths on main level. Custom baths with ceramic tile through-out. Spacious lower level family room and 3rd full bath. Utility room for storage. Oversize two car garage!! Rear 12 x 14 deck to enjoy total privacy!! Mail level 9' ceilings. COMCAST is available.
3 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $525,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police seize 88 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 25 grams of suspected meth, and 37 grams of suspected fentanyl; officers taken to hospital f…
The additions come as KFC recently removed some menu items, including wings, popcorn chicken and cookies, to make room for new additions.
A Fredericksburg woman who bashed her former roommate in the head with a softball bat last year pleaded guilty to a felony charge Wednesday.
Brick City Grille, a new steak and shrimp restaurant, is opening today in downtown Culpeper.
Three more animal cruelty charges were filed Thursday in the case of Byrd Rareshide, a former Virginia horse show judge who stands accused of …