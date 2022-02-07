Gorgeous kitchen with center island and dining area. Spacious great room with optional fireplace available. Luxurious owner's suite with walk-in closet and en-suite spa bath. Optional owners suite extension for additional living space. Convenient oversized unfinished basement for additional storage. 2-car garage for additional storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $526,990
When Diana Rigg died, producers of “All Creatures Great and Small” were faced with several options: recast the role of Mrs. Pumphreys, introduce a similar character or end the storyline.
Last week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin launched a tip line in Virginia for parents to report lessons in schools on “divisive concepts.”
No injuries in blaze at Don Eladio's Cantina on Willis Lane around 1 a.m. Wednesday, drawing response from multiple first responder agencies.
Scott Found of Found & Sons launches $25K annuity for youth to access parks & rec center now being built at County Sports Complex.
Lennar Corp. opens sales office for newly named Stonehaven, planned 761-home development at Route 229 and 211, pre-sales starting in upper $400s; commercial side shows grocery store, 5 fast food sites, gas station.
Culpeper County farmer Jeremy Engh has been honored for his foraging and grazing practices at Lakota Ranch, his family’s farm northeast of Bra…
Parker Webb, 21, of Warrenton is being held at Fauquier County Detention Center.
The Culpeper Animal Shelter is at 10144 James Monroe Highway (U.S. 29), south of town. Call 540/547-4477.
HARRISONBURG — A mental health evaluation will be conducted on a Hanover County man accused of killing two officers at Bridgewater College, his attorney said Wednesday at an initial court appearance for the suspect.
Noah Daniel Isiah Allen, 25, of no fixed address, arrested following an assault call in Locust Grove neighborhood.