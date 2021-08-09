 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $545,000

FABULOUS 1 level living custom built on 3 acres in rural country subdivision. 9' ceilings on main level, great room with wood burning fireplace, split bedroom design, open great room/ kitchen and dining. Granite countertops, breakfast bar, laminate wood flooring in great room, dining and kitchen. Great room features vaulted ceiling. Rear deck and covered front porch. Main level 2038 Sq Ft with additional 2038 unfinished in basement for numerous expansion possibilities. Attached 2 car garage. COMCAST AVAILABLE!!! NO HOA!!! Home currently under construction with delivery September.

