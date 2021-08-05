 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $579,000
Fabulous 1 level living custom built on 4.38 acres. 9' ceilings main level, great room with woodburning fireplace. Split bedroom design front and rear covered porches. Rear porch screened with additional 10 x 12 deck area. Total 2038 square ft. living space with unfinished lower level. Detached oversized 2 car garage with vaulted ceiling. COMCAST AVAILABLE

