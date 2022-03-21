3 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $795,000

This stylish and exceptionally well-maintained home is situated on 10+ open and wooded acres which offers privacy, peace and tranquility. It is conveniently located between the towns of Warrenton and Culpeper in a small upscale neighborhood of 7 lots. A newly paved driveway (2021) leads up to the side-loading 3-car garage and stamped asphalt sidewalk to the large brick front porch with 2 ceiling fans. The open concept living, dining and kitchen areas make this home perfect for entertaining or just giving the whole family room to spread out. Quality abounds throughout this lovely home with many custom features, 10' ceilings on the main level, 8'8"� ceilings on the lower level and several recent updates - new carpet in the bedrooms (2022), new exterior paint (2021), new interior paint (2019), new GE dishwasher (2022) and microwave (2020), new hot water heater (2019), new ejector pump (2021), basement flooring ((2015), HVAC (2017), front door (2018) and the septic tank was pumped in 2020. The large family room and keeping room are each equipped with a gas-log fireplace that have stacked stone surrounds and raised hearths. The breakfast area provides access to the covered and screened back porch, which has 2 ceiling fans. There is a main level office with French doors and a closet, this could easily double as a 4th bedroom. The spacious kitchen has granite countertops, under cabinet lights, large pantry, soft-close drawers, 2 separate sinks and is open to the family room, keeping room, breakfast area and dining room. The master suite is separated from the secondary bedrooms for extra privacy and features a tray ceiling with a ceiling fan, his and hers walk-in closets and a spacious master bathroom with a jetted tub, large shower with glass doors and corner seat, double vanity, make-up area and access to the covered and screened back porch. The secondary bedrooms each have ceiling fans and good-sized closets and share a full bathroom. A powder room and laundry room with a utility sink round out the main level. On the lower level there is a huge recreation room complete with a pool table and bar (both convey), plus a full bathroom and direct access to the 18' x 38' heated in-ground pool with Smart Features, lots of space for outdoor furniture and a black iron fence. A 20' x 12' garden shed painted to match the house has plenty of room for lawn maintenance equipment and other garden tools. In addition, there is invisible fence (collars will convey). High speed internet, TV and security system with Xfinity.