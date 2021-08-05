 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elkwood - $465,000
spotlight

Outdoor lover's paradise! Practically new (2017 construction) Cape Cod on 6+ acres just a stone's throw from Kelly's Ford. Modern, open floor plan with Main Level Primary Suite. Features include Wide Plank Luxury Vinyl flooring ; Shaker Cabinets, Granite Counters, Black S/S appliances, Gorgeous Tiled baths. Upstairs has two spacious bedrooms. Plenty of room to expand w/ 1400+ sq ft in the unfinished basement with rough-in for bath & option for bonus bedroom and rec room. A perfect blend of open and wooded space, the property is private and has loads of options for outdoor fun! Nature trails for walking/biking/4- wheeling, fire pit by the creek, & sport range. Additionally, the CF Phelps Wildlife Management Area on Rappahannock River is right around the corner - a great spot to bring your kayak or go fish! Plenty of storage options in the oversized garage/workshop and 2 outbuildings. Seller works from home using Viasat Internet.

