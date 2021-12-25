3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $570,900

Join the A-List on our website and stay tuned for updates and be sure to follow us on Facebook for the very latest. Model off-site and by appointment only. This home is a to be built home. This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers main level living for your family. The open kitchen and family room space provide a perfect space to entertain. The master suite features two walk-in closets, dual vanities, and a step-in shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a full bath and are sized right for a growing family or guests. This community is managed from our Franklin Farm model located at 259 Poplar Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22406.
