3 Bedroom Home in Goldvein - $397,000

This brick rambler style home a great opportunity for homeownership! Located between Warrenton and Fredericksburg provides an ideal location between accessing I66 or I95. This home offers large rooms, wood floors, separate Family room, full basement and over 2 acres of land. Don't let this HomePath opportunity pass you by.

