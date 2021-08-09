GREAT LOCATION! FAUQUIER COUNTY! 5 ACRES on the corner of Hwy 17 and Goldvein Road with drive access from both roads. Long term RENTAL and excellent history. FLAT lot mostly cleared and well maintained. Several usable outbuildings for storage or workshops. LARGE 3-bedroom 2-bathroom farmhouse built in 1948. Bright welcoming kitchen with eat in area. Separate living areas for family to enjoy. Partial basement with washer and dryer and workspace. Approximately 17 miles to Fredericksburg VRE and excellent road frontage on Hwy 17 for COMMUTER ACCESS. Recreational opportunities abound close to multiple Wildlife Management Areas for those who may be seeking the best of Virginias hunting and fishing. Don't miss this investment opportunity! Fantastic location and zoned Residential Village District.
3 Bedroom Home in Goldvein - $499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weeks before students are slated to return to in-person learning, the Virginia Department of Health announced that another child under the age of 20 has died from the coronavirus. The death is the first in the Eastern region among children.
Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.
The incident involving two men and two women captured on surveillance camera occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, July 23.
Culpeper County Public Schools announced three new school administrators on Tuesday.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
In light of delta variant and new state and federal guidance, will panel reconsider its policy on face coverings and social distancing?
County will spend another $230,000 to try and hire more deputies and find more cell space in response to the persistent issue of severe overcrowding at the 66-bed jail downtown.
- Updated
Starting Sept. 1, Virginia will require most state employees to show proof of vaccination or subscribe to weekly COVID-19 testing if they refuse.
The Evolve Center, another Culpeper-based community service group, co-sponsored Sunday's back-to-school giveaway outside historic African-American schoolhouse in Culpeper County.
A young woman who is already facing 33 felony charges in Spotsylvania County, including first-degree murder, had another felony charge added t…