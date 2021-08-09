3 Bedroom Home in Goldvein - $499,000

DON'T MISS THIS! FAUQUIER COUNTY! 5 ACRES bordered by Hwy 17 on one side and Goldvein Road on another. Long term RENTAL and excellent history. FLAT lot with several usable outbuildings for storage or workshops. Classic farmhouse with 3-bedroom 1-bathroom built in 1889. Well laid out with nice living area, corner kitchen, full bathroom with shower on the first floor and three good sized bedrooms upstairs! Approximately 17 miles to Fredericksburg VRE and excellent road frontage on Hwy 17 for COMMUTER ACCESS. Recreational opportunities abound close to multiple Wildlife Management Areas for those who may be seeking the best of Virginias hunting and fishing. Don't miss this investment opportunity! Fantastic location and zoned Residential Village District.