No entry without an appointment! A 2022 Historic Garden Week tour property, Tre Sorelle was conceived with great attention to detail with no expense spared. From the cobblestone approach and circular courtyard with tiered Italian fountain, visitors are immersed in the otherworldly ambiance of classical design, authentic stucco, Honduran mahogany, heated limestone floors and soaring ceilings. Rooms are bathed in bright, indirect light with lovely garden views from every window. The kitchen features ultra high-end SieMatic cabinetry, Ubatuba granite, and high-end appliances, with top-grade custom built-ins for linens, china, and flatware. Upstairs is the master suite with cedar lined walk-in closets, two more bedrooms with a Jack&Jill bathroom, laundry room, and an elegant reading nook. A fully-equipped exercise room with attached full bath and sauna, wine cellar, playroom, and ample storage space on the lower level complete this compelling residence. Adjoining the courtyard are the salt water pool that overlooks a spring-fed pond, kitchen garden with a charming potting shed, and the garage with attached greenhouse and an inviting guest suite above. 40 minutes from Cville & 90 minutes from DC. See virtual tour for more photos.