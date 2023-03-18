Three-level townhome available for immediate occupancy. This home is only four years old and shows brand new inside. 1-car garage and additional storage on lower level. Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and half bath on main level. Three full bedrooms and two full baths on upper level. Laundry on bedroom level comes with washer and dryer! Primary bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Rear deck and backyard on private street. Convenient location next to shopping.
3 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $1,850
-
- Updated
