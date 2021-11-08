3 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $100,000

***AUCTION*** List price is STARTING BID only. Price TBD at live auction on Monday, December 6th, 2021 @ 3 PM EDT. Commission is contingent upon and will ONLY be paid if Broker Participation Form is received by auction company no later than 5 pm on Sunday, December 5th, 2021 @ 5 PM EST. NO EXCEPTIONS. We have been contracted to market and sell this solid home in amenity filled Lake of the Woods. This property can be occupied immediately and modernized at the new owner's leisure. Take advantage of this opportunity to Bid Your Price and Make it Yours!!! Lake of the Wood does not allow yard signs, so please use GPS & watch for our sign in the home's window. Thanks! Live On-Site Auction w/Live Real Time Online Simulcast Bidding for Your Convenience!! Property Tour: Monday, November 29 @ 12 Noon SHARP (Feel free to bring your inspector/contractor). 3 BR/3 BA split foyer style home on .24 +/- acre lot fronting the 11th hole on golf course This homes measures 1,728 +/- sf., and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey); living room; laundry/utility room; walk-out lower level Carpet; vinyl flooring in kitchen, bathrooms & foyer 6'x10' front stoop; 10'x20' rear deck Gravel driveway; ADT security system; roof replaced in 2016 Heat pump for heating & cooling (replaced in 2011) Public water & sewer; electric water heater Internet: Comcast; Electricity: Rappahannock Electric Coop Lake of the Woods amenities include 24/7 security, golf course & club house, lakes, beaches, marina, camp ground, community center, equestrian center, fitness center, tennis & pickle ball courts, pools, walking paths, and so much more!! Conveniently located off of Rt. 3 and only a short drive to Fredericksburg, Culpeper & Orange! This home can be occupied immediately and modernized at the new owner's convenience. This property would be perfect for a primary residence or investment property (last rent was $1,450/month). Tax Map: 012-A0-00-02-0433-0; Deed Book: 33/4; Zoning: R3; Yearly County real estate taxes: $1,326; Home was built in 1991 and has vinyl siding exterior; Please CLICK HERE for Lake of the Woods governing documents & covenants; WE GUARANTEE A FREE & CLEAR DEED Only $100,000 Starting Bid!! Need Financing for this property?? Please contact auction company. FOR REALTORS: if you have been working with a Realtor, please have them click here and complete their broker participation form. In order for the Realtor to be compensated, broker forms must be completed and submitted no later than 5 pm on 12/5/21, and all terms adhered to.
3 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $100,000
