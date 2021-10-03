 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $250,000

This home can't be beat! Adorable and affordable with new roof, windows, siding, exterior doors, appliances, bathrooms. paint, carpet, counter tops, light fixtures. HVAC 3 years old. This is not a flip, this home has been in this family since it was built and they wanted to pass their beloved home in great shape to its next owners. This gated lake community has so much to offer you. Beach, pools, tennis, trails, boat docks, golf, equestrian - you name it, it is here. Come and see what this home and Lake of the Woods has to offer you! BACK ON THE MARKET - No Fault of the seller.

