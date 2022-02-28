 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $297,000

3 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $297,000

Situated on a private & peaceful 3.29 acres with peach & apple trees & an established asparagus patch. This LIKE NEW manufactured home is on a permanent foundation & the perfect property for a hobby farm or for a nice, private retreat! Over 1700 square feet & almost everything has been updated. New in 2022: vinyl plank flooring & roof. Prior to that the kitchen was updated with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been updated, windows have been replaced. It has been freshly painted & is move in ready! Family room has a wood burning fireplace. Electric fireplace in living room does not convey. Both decks are Trex material for low maintenance. The decks & patio give you options for where to kick back & relax. Do you need a space for your hobby? You found it! HUGE workshop with electric & woodstove. Large work table conveys. So many ways to use this space! The doors swing open & it's large enough for a vehicle if that's your hobby. There is an upstairs room that could be used for a cool fort, an art studio or just for storage. Windows were added so it's nice & bright! The chicken coop has a roost & 5 nesting boxes with an electrical outlet so you can plug in a heat lamp for your chicks! There's another standard shed, as well! Yard is fenced & has multiple gates. Parking by the back door (by the ramp) plus a circular driveway. Plenty of room to garden, spread out & enjoy nature. The possibilities are endless! Truly a hidden gem! Back yard can be muddy so if it's wet, wear your boots so you can wander to the outbuildings!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert