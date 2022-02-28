3 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $297,000

Situated on a private & peaceful 3.29 acres with peach & apple trees & an established asparagus patch. This LIKE NEW manufactured home is on a permanent foundation & the perfect property for a hobby farm or for a nice, private retreat! Over 1700 square feet & almost everything has been updated. New in 2022: vinyl plank flooring & roof. Prior to that the kitchen was updated with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been updated, windows have been replaced. It has been freshly painted & is move in ready! Family room has a wood burning fireplace. Electric fireplace in living room does not convey. Both decks are Trex material for low maintenance. The decks & patio give you options for where to kick back & relax. Do you need a space for your hobby? You found it! HUGE workshop with electric & woodstove. Large work table conveys. So many ways to use this space! The doors swing open & it's large enough for a vehicle if that's your hobby. There is an upstairs room that could be used for a cool fort, an art studio or just for storage. Windows were added so it's nice & bright! The chicken coop has a roost & 5 nesting boxes with an electrical outlet so you can plug in a heat lamp for your chicks! There's another standard shed, as well! Yard is fenced & has multiple gates. Parking by the back door (by the ramp) plus a circular driveway. Plenty of room to garden, spread out & enjoy nature. The possibilities are endless! Truly a hidden gem! Back yard can be muddy so if it's wet, wear your boots so you can wander to the outbuildings!