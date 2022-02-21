3 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $300,000

PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS COMING SOON! OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12TH FROM 1 TO 3! COME SEE US! Sweet home with great layout and lots of usable space! This home features a screened in back porch as well as a front porch. The kitchen has a pass through to the dining room that doubles as table space with storage underneath! In addition there is a breakfast area and a breakfast bar! The large living room features vaulted ceilings with a floor to ceiling brick fireplace for cold winter nights! Down the hall you'll find very comfortable bedrooms, including a large primary bedroom and bath with a sizable walk in closet! Two other bedrooms are also a nice size, making it easy for the owners to work from home. The screened in back porch has been excellent for grilling out on war summer nights! Across the street you can see the water and your neighbors are on the lake. A very short walk down the street is a wonderful beach on the main lake with covered picnic tables and grills. Agent is related to owner. Recording devices on property.