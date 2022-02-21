PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS COMING SOON! OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12TH FROM 1 TO 3! COME SEE US! Sweet home with great layout and lots of usable space! This home features a screened in back porch as well as a front porch. The kitchen has a pass through to the dining room that doubles as table space with storage underneath! In addition there is a breakfast area and a breakfast bar! The large living room features vaulted ceilings with a floor to ceiling brick fireplace for cold winter nights! Down the hall you'll find very comfortable bedrooms, including a large primary bedroom and bath with a sizable walk in closet! Two other bedrooms are also a nice size, making it easy for the owners to work from home. The screened in back porch has been excellent for grilling out on war summer nights! Across the street you can see the water and your neighbors are on the lake. A very short walk down the street is a wonderful beach on the main lake with covered picnic tables and grills. Agent is related to owner. Recording devices on property.
3 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
James W. Robinson Jr., 29, and William H. Hawkins, 32, were arrested following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 600-block of Claire Paige Way.
Driver of Mercedes SUV charged with DUI; driver of Ford with trailer charged with failure to yield right of way in crash at Mountain Run Lake Road and U.S. Route 29.
A subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon Data Services seeks land rezoning to build two data centers, 430K-square-feet, operating 24-7 in an agricultural area along Route 3.
More than 40 businesses, including Culpeper Wood Preservers north of town and Hampton Inn to the south, slated to be incorporated as part of 136-acre enlargement of town limits occurring no sooner than July 1.
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
Thyme Market, Copper Fish to close in spring, as flagship eatery expands hours as Thyme In Between, offering traditional menu as well as light fare in the Alley.
Snyder paid $48 million in cash for the Mt. Vernon mansion through an LLC.
Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday in Spotsylvania County, police said.
UPDATE: all people described by police as active participants in the fight were identified within hours of bulletin being posted.
Purina and RedRover provided funding to make t the needed project happen.