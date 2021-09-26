3 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $300,000

House is being sold AS IS! Diamond In the rough! Needs a love. Wonderful inground pool in its own pool house with bar, all on 3 acres of property. Come take advantage of this amazing property with a little work like paint, carpet and cleaning you can make it amazing. A must see. this home already has Granite counters, Tile Flooring and hardwood. This house has an apartment above as well with a separate entrance. Great for an in law suite or to rent out.