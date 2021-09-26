3 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $345,000

Renovated GEM! Across Street from Main Lake! Serene almost HALF Acre Lot! Updated Kitchen, brand new cabinets, granite counters. Stainless appliances. 3 Bedrooms Upper level, 2.5 ALL Updated Bathrooms. Skylight in Master Bath. Oversized newly finished 2 car side load garage, temp controlled! Fresh paint inside. Upper level has life proof flooring throughout . Open Basement w/granite wet bar. Huge Fresh stained Deck length of home with newly screened in area! Very long driveway for privacy, ample parking. HVAC unit <2 years old, Roof <5 years old. Wood burning stove conveys As-is, because we have not used it.