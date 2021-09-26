This 2,169 square foot, two-story floor plan features high ceilings, first-floor powder room and an open kitchen layout overlooking the spacious living and dining area! The expansive owners suite features a full bathroom and walk-in closet. In addition, the second floor offers the laundry room and three additional spacious bedrooms that share a full bathroom. Every Eastover home includes D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe.
3 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $430,490
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison County principal explains decision to forfeit next football game due to incidents at William Monroe
Madison Principal Betty-Jo Wynham explains the school's decision to forfeit this Friday's football game following several incidents that were brought to light on social media following last Friday’s win at William Monroe.
Editor's note: the letter from the Madison County High School principal will be in the Sept. 23 issue of the Greene County Record in full.
Local healthcare and hospital workers are bearing and feeling the stress in treating the mostly unvaccinated patients as the more contagious Delta variant spreads.
The Madison County football team was jubilant after defeating rival William Monroe 26-24 last Friday night for its first victory in nearly two years.
The driver of the Saturn, a 17-year-old male, and the passenger, a 16-year-old female, were transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital after two-vehicle wreck on Route 17.
The Virginia Landmarks Register gained a most unusual historic district on Thursday: a former Army post whose activities have been among the n…
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Mayoral candidates debate thorny issue as Lake Pelham remains unchanged even though town council voted to change it back in February.
A man accused of killing his children’s mother this month at the Fredericksburg home they shared was motivated by an argument about his suspec…
A 22-year-old man was found dead in a wrecked vehicle in the 3400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Stafford County late Thursday, police said.